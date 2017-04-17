Former Phoenix Suns players in NBA playoffs The Phoenix Suns may not be in the NBA playoffs, but several of the team's former players are. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2puavOd Suns coach Earl Watson takes questions from the press at an end-of-season gathering at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.