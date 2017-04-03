Curry scores 42, Warriors clinch West...

Curry scores 42, Warriors clinch West, NBA's top record

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WDUN-AM Gainesville

The high-speed Bay Area dynamo needed 42 points from Stephen Curry to hold off the pesky Phoenix Suns 120-111 Thursday night, a victory that ensured Golden State will have the best record in the NBA for the third straight season. Getting the top playoff seed was "a goal that we set going into the season," Curry said, "to make sure the regular season mattered for us, to clinch that, and we did."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Suns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13) Feb '16 Fart news 60
News Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15) Oct '15 Fart news 4
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Suns on TV (Nov '14) Nov '14 Konakurt 1
News Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14) Aug '14 lake4life 21
News Trayvon Reed won't be allowed to enroll at Mary... (Aug '14) Aug '14 NCTERP 1
News Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Go go d 1
See all Phoenix Suns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,606 • Total comments across all topics: 280,106,375

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC