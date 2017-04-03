Curry scores 42, Warriors clinch West, NBA's top record
The high-speed Bay Area dynamo needed 42 points from Stephen Curry to hold off the pesky Phoenix Suns 120-111 Thursday night, a victory that ensured Golden State will have the best record in the NBA for the third straight season. Getting the top playoff seed was "a goal that we set going into the season," Curry said, "to make sure the regular season mattered for us, to clinch that, and we did."
