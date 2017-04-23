Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) is congratulated
Cavs address defense, take 'step forward' in sweep over Pacers The Cavs didn't answer all their questions, but there were some strides made vs. Indiana. Check out this story on mynorthwestnow.com: http://usat.ly/2paPOJ4 USA TODAY Sports' Jeff Zillgitt discusses what's next for Cleveland, which is moving on to the second round of the postseason, and Indiana, which heads into the offseason with plenty of uncertainty.
Phoenix Suns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|4
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Suns on TV (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Konakurt
|1
|Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14)
|Aug '14
|lake4life
|21
|Trayvon Reed won't be allowed to enroll at Mary... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|NCTERP
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
