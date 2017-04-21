Clean Up Phoenix's Historic 'Miracle Mile' on Earth Day

Phoenix's historic Miracle Mile along McDowell Road between 12th Street and the 51 Freeway is due for a cleanup and we're rallying the troops! Join Trellis , the Phoenix Community Alliance , City of Phoenix, Councilwoman Kate Gallego, local business owners, neighboring communities & schools, the Phoenix Suns, and more for this fun community service opportunity! We'll be making a huge impact in the neighborhood by cleaning, landscaping, recycling, litter picking, and community building. All volunteers are welcome, so invite your friends, neighbors, and family to join in.

