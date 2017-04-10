Center of the Sun: Phoenix Suns prepare for the draft... and summer vacation

The season is over for the Suns and once again fans have only the lottery and the draft left to look forward to while fans of many other teams get at least four more playoff games to watch. But at least the Suns have the #2 spot in the pre-lottery draft order sewn up and can't fall any further than 5th in the final draft order after the lottery takes place on May 16th.

