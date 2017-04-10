Celtics lock up division title with 114-105 win over Nets
Isaiah Thomas scored 27 points to help the Boston Celtics beat back a fourth-quarter charge and defeat the Brooklyn Nets 114-105 on Monday night to keep alive their hopes of securing the Eastern Conference's top seed.
