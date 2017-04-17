Celebrities and well-wishers praise 'brave' Prince Harry

Hunt expands for the Cleveland gunman: Five states are put on alert as search continues for shooter who filmed himself randomly killing an elderly man then posted the video on Facebook 'The era of strategic patience is over': VP Mike Pence sends warning to Kim Jong-un as he pays visit to perilous Demilitarized Zone amid claims America sabotaged North Korea's missile launch with a cyber-hack Family of Cleveland shooting victim reveal the 74-year-old father-of-nine was 'a good man' after senseless slaying that was uploaded to Facebook How a former FBI agent took down a 'genius pot-smoking' KGB spy who almost brought the US to the brink of Cold War defeat Baywatch star Jeremy Jackson 'sentenced to 270 days in LA County jail and five years probation after stabbing a woman during argument in 2015 ' PICTURED: Five-year-old boy who was crushed to death at popular rotating restaurant after ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mail on Sunday.