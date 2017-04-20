Cavs waive Sanders in move before playoff roster finalized
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love attempts a shot against Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside and guard Goran Dragic during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday Jones, 36, did not join the Cavaliers until the morning of the last game of the season on April 12. In many ways, the Cavs are the superior team, but there is something to be said about how both teams seemed to flip roles down the stretch with IN becoming the hottest IN the East while Cleveland staggered. The Celtics defeated the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday to have a two-game lead over the Cavaliers in the East standings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Suns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|4
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Suns on TV (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Konakurt
|1
|Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14)
|Aug '14
|lake4life
|21
|Trayvon Reed won't be allowed to enroll at Mary... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|NCTERP
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC