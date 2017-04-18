Cavs' Smith draws inspiration from baby daughter's fight
For the first time on Wednesday, Smith, the Cavaliers' mostly misunderstood shooting guard, whose tattoos and hard-edged look mask his softer side, spoke in greater detail about his family's ordeal following the premature birth of his daughter, Dakota, in January.
