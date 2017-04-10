Bright Side Phoenix Suns preseason predictions revisited
Now that the Phoenix Suns season is over at 24 wins against 58 losses, it's time to look back at our preseason predictions! We knew coming into the season that the Suns were a team in transition, with a coach not likely to completely tank from day one but a roster loaded with too much young talent to bury on the bench. The Suns had 10 players aged 25 or younger on the team , and 4 players 31 or older.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bright Side of the Sun.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Suns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|4
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Suns on TV (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Konakurt
|1
|Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14)
|Aug '14
|lake4life
|21
|Trayvon Reed won't be allowed to enroll at Mary... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|NCTERP
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC