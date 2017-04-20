Boston Celtics Led by Wall and Beal, ...

Boston Celtics Led by Wall and Beal, Wizards moving on to face Celtics

Read more: Boston.com

Even as Dennis Schroder took off the other way, ahead of everyone for what looked like an uncontested layup, Wall managed to chase him down. On a night when Wall set a career playoff-high with 42 points, his remarkable defensive play was a big reason the Washington Wizards moved on to the second round of the playoffs with a 115-99 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.

