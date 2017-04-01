Blazers Recap: The Home Team's Strong Offensive SPF Renders The Suns...
There was probably a handful of fans that missed the announcement Friday evening that the Trail Blazers' pride and joy Jusuf Nurkic had sustained a non-displaced leg fracture in the end of Thursday's game against the Rockets, and instead woke up to the news on Saturday thinking it was an April Fool's joke done in poor taste. Albeit an elaborate, refined ruse that a trained April Fool's sadist like myself would've found delightful, it was most certainly not a joke.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pordland Mercury.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Suns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|4
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Suns on TV (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Konakurt
|1
|Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14)
|Aug '14
|lake4life
|21
|Trayvon Reed won't be allowed to enroll at Mary... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|NCTERP
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC