Blazers Recap: The Home Team's Strong...

Blazers Recap: The Home Team's Strong Offensive SPF Renders The Suns...

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Pordland Mercury

There was probably a handful of fans that missed the announcement Friday evening that the Trail Blazers' pride and joy Jusuf Nurkic had sustained a non-displaced leg fracture in the end of Thursday's game against the Rockets, and instead woke up to the news on Saturday thinking it was an April Fool's joke done in poor taste. Albeit an elaborate, refined ruse that a trained April Fool's sadist like myself would've found delightful, it was most certainly not a joke.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pordland Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Suns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13) Feb '16 Fart news 60
News Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15) Oct '15 Fart news 4
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Suns on TV (Nov '14) Nov '14 Konakurt 1
News Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14) Aug '14 lake4life 21
News Trayvon Reed won't be allowed to enroll at Mary... (Aug '14) Aug '14 NCTERP 1
News Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Go go d 1
See all Phoenix Suns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,080 • Total comments across all topics: 280,009,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC