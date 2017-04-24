Are the Suns the minor league team of the NBA

Are the Suns the proving ground, the minor league team, where we grow'em and then let major league teams reap the benefit? There is a lot of chatter on the radio that the Suns should let Len go. I hear things like - He has not improved enough, he is never going to be consistent, or his 8-12 foot shot is bad... To be fair, those statements are mostly true.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bright Side of the Sun.