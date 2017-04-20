2017 Phoenix Suns Draft Profile: Markelle Fultz could be NBA's next superstar

The University of Washington has sent just 31 players to the NBA, and while the program may not have a reputation for churning out NBA prospects, it has had its share of notable alums. Isaiah Thomas , Brandon Roy , Detlef Schrempf, James Edwards, and the Phoenix Suns ' own Marquese Chriss all suited up for the Huskies during their college careers before moving on to the pros.

