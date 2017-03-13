Zeller scores 19, Hornets beat Wizards 98-93

Cody Zeller scored 19 points and the Charlotte Hornets snapped a three-game losing streak with a 98-93 victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night. Kemba Walker had eight of his 16 points in the fourth quarter, and Marvin Williams had 16 points and eight rebounds as the Hornets handed the Wizards their second straight defeat.

