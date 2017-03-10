Wolves 119 to Wizards 104: The KAT an...

Wolves 119 to Wizards 104: The KAT and the Spaniard

Read more: Canis Hoopus

The Spaniard: Ricky Rubio had 22 points tonight on 8 of 15 shooting from the floor and set a new franchise record of assists in one game with 19 assists. Rubio also did this, amidst his first quarter where he had 10 assists , and the Wolves opened the game 41-23.

