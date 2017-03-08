Thomas has 22, does wave, Celtics han...

Thomas has 22, does wave, Celtics hand Bulls 5th loss in row

Brandon Sun

Isaiah Thomas scored 22 points and later joined fans doing the wave as it circled TD Garden, leading the Boston Celtics over Chicago 100-80 Sunday and sending the Bulls to their season-high fifth straight loss. The Celtics rushed to a 13-0 lead, shutting out Chicago until Dwyane Wade's jumper nearly six minutes into the game.

Chicago, IL

