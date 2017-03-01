The Kings are cornering the market on young shooting guards
The Sacramento Kings have a lot of good young shooting guards of which the current front office personally hand picked as building blocks towards future success. I'm specifically looking at the long-term signing of Garrett Temple , the drafting of Malachi Richardson , and the trades for both Buddy Hield and Bodgan Bogdanovic here, but you can probably add Ben McLemore to the mix, too.
