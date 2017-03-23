Suns Should Cut Down the Nets in Brooklyn
Thursday 3/23/2017 4:30pm The Palace of Auburn Hills, Auburn Hills, MI Fox Sports Arizona Plus/Arizona Sports 98.7FM Season Series - Brooklyn leads 1-0 All-Time Series - Phoenix leads 44-39 Last Matchup - November 12, 2016, Brooklyn won 122-104 Suns' Last Game - Loss to the Miami Heat 112-97 Pistons' Last Game - Win over the Detroit Pistons 98-96 Suns' Scoring Averages - PTS/G: 107.1 Opp PTS/G: 112.5 Pistons' Scoring Averages - PTS/G: 105.7 Opp PTS/G: 113.6 The Suns went into Miami two afternoon's ago a little more short-handed than normal due to an illness to Alan Williams who because of it was forced to sit out for the first time since February 13. He had averaged 12.6 points and 9.5 rebounds in 23.7 minutes over that period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley of the Suns.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Suns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|4
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Suns on TV (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Konakurt
|1
|Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14)
|Aug '14
|lake4life
|21
|Trayvon Reed won't be allowed to enroll at Mary... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|NCTERP
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC