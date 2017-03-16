Suns GM Ryan McDonough explains Eric Bledsoe decision
The decision to shut down Eric Bledsoe for the season not only had to do with the point guard's health, but also the Suns' position in the Western Conference, General Manager Ryan McDonough said Thursday. Suns GM Ryan McDonough explains Eric Bledsoe decision The decision to shut down Eric Bledsoe for the season not only had to do with the point guard's health, but also the Suns' position in the Western Conference, General Manager Ryan McDonough said Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Suns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|4
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Suns on TV (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Konakurt
|1
|Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14)
|Aug '14
|lake4life
|21
|Trayvon Reed won't be allowed to enroll at Mary... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|NCTERP
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC