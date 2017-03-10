Suns coach Earl Watson benching Brandon Knight and Tyson Chandler...
Neither Brandon Knight nor Tyson Chandler appear to fit with the Suns, but by the trade deadline, both players were afterthoughts. Knight and Chandler just have too much money remaining on their contracts to be desirable targets.
