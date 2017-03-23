Suns Chriss has second-biggest shooting improvement since the Break
Phoenix Suns rookie power forward Marquese Chriss has been improving every month this season, just like he did a year ago in his only season at University of Washington. Since the All-Star break, just when many rookies begin to hit the rookie wall, Chriss instead shows continued improvement.
