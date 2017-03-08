South Mississippi felony arrest mugsh...

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Thursday, March 9, 2017

Susan Ramsey, 57, was arrested March 9, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on charges of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, amphetamine/destroamphetamine, hydrocodone and morphine sulfate. She also faces misdemeanor charges of driving with a suspended license, no insurance, improper equipment and simple assault on a police officer in the line of duty.

