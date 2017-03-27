Schroder, Hawks beat Suns 95-91 to snap 7-game losing streak

Dennis Schroder hit consecutive 3-pointers to spark a 17-1 run that carried the Hawks to a 95-91 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, snapping a seven-game losing streak and boosting Atlanta's playoff hopes. The Suns lost their ninth in a row in a matchup of teams with the two longest active losing streaks in the NBA.

