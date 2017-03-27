Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns: TV channel, game preview, how to watch live...

Online : Watch a live stream on NBA League Pass About the Blazers : Portland defeated the Houston Rockets 117-107 Thursday night at the Moda Center. Damian Lillard finished with 31 points and 11 assists, Jusuf Nurkic recorded 19 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks and Moe Harkless added 17 points, six rebounds, three blocks and two steals as the Blazers won their season-high fifth consecutive game.

