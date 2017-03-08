Pistons overcome James, Cavaliers in 106-101 win

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James points after dunking during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich. Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James points after dunking during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.