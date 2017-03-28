PBA: Hello, goodbye for TNT import
TNT KaTropa had nothing but gratitude towards former NBA veteran Lou Amundson, who came over for a short stint after the team was forced to replace Denzel Bowles before the start of the PBA Commissioner's Cup. Amundson was tapped to play the first two games of the midseason conference after TNT sent home Bowles prior to the start of the conference and replacement Donte Greene still finalizing his papers in order to begin his KaTropa stint.
