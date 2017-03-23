Payton's triple-double helps Magic ro...

Payton's triple-double helps Magic rout Pistons 115-87

8 hrs ago

Elfrid Payton had 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in his fourth triple-double of the season, Terrence Ross scored 18 points and the Orlando Magic routed the slumping Detroit Pistons 115-87 on Friday night. It was another costly defeat for the Pistons, who entered the night just one game out of eighth place in the Eastern Conference and lost for the third straight time and the sixth in their last seven games.

