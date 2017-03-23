Not surprisingly, Nets extend Archie Goodwin another 10 days
With one game left on his first 10-day contract, Archie Goodwin is likely to get a second which will take him within a week of the regular season's end, reports Michael Scott of Basketball Insiders. Prior to Thursday's game vs. the Suns, Kenny Atkinson said things were "trending positive" on keeping Goodwin.
