Nets beat Suns 126-98 for 1st two-game win streak of season
Brook Lopez scored 19 points, K.J. McDaniels had a season-high 16 and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Phoenix Suns 126-98 on Thursday night to give them consecutive victories for the first time this season. Devin Booker scored 28 points and Marquese Chriss had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Suns.
