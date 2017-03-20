NBA Standings: Hawks on shaky ground following Paul Millsap's injury
The Atlanta Hawks will open a three-game road trip Monday in Charlotte without two key players. Atlanta will be without forward Paul Millsap for at least the next two games due to stiffness in his knee.
