NBA Capsules: Solomon Hill leads New Orleans in upset of Houston - Fri, 17 Mar 2017 PST
Solomon Hill scored a career-high 30 points and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame the absence of All-Star DeMarcus Cousins in a 128-112 upset over the Houston Rockets on Friday night. Anthony Davis had 24 points and 15 rebounds for New Orleans, which has won three of four.
