NBA Capsules: Curry's 32 lead Warriors over Rockets 113-106 - Tue, 28 Mar 2017 PST
Stephen Curry scored 32 points, Klay Thompson had 25 and the Golden State Warriors built a big lead early and held on for a 113-106 win over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night. The Warriors scored 37 points in the first quarter and never trailed on the way to their eighth straight victory and 60th this season.
