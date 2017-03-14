March Madness: Phoenix Suns Edition

With the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament starting this week, let's take a look back at current the Suns who played in March Madness. Devin Booker was a part of the 2014-15 Kentucky Wildcats that went 38-0 upon entering the Final Four, falling just short of a Championship berth to the Wisconsin Badgers losing 71-64.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley of the Suns.