Man charged with killing his mother
An Alabama man was arrest and charged with murder and a litany of fraud crimes after a body believed to be his mother was found, months after she was originally reported missing. WPMI in Mobile reports that Clark Raines, 34, was arrested Monday by Mobile police in connection with the death of his mother, Kay Raines, who was reported missing about two months ago.
