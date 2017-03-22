Lopez's jumper at buzzer gives Nets 9...

Lopez's jumper at buzzer gives Nets 98-96 win over Pistons

7 hrs ago

Brook Lopez made a jumper as time expired to give the Brooklyn Nets a 98-96 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night . The Pistons, fighting for a playoff spot, wiped out a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to tie it at 96 on Tobias Harris' follow shot with 2.4 seconds left.

Chicago, IL

