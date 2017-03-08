Lakers, Suns headed in different dire...

Lakers, Suns headed in different directions

21 hrs ago Read more: CBS Sports

Two teams that have headed in opposite directions since they last met on the eve of the All-Star break hook up for a fourth and final time this season when the Los Angeles Lakers visit the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night. The Suns had lost 10 of 12 to plummet to the bottom of the Western Conference standings before shellacking the Lakers 137-101 in the clubs' final game before the All-Star break last month.

