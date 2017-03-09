Lakers end eight-game losing streak w...

Lakers end eight-game losing streak with victory over Suns, 122-110

Suns forward T.J. Warren passes the ball away from Lakers forward Brandon Ingram as forward Larry Nance Jr. and guard D'Angelo Russell defend during the first half of a game on March 9. Suns forward T.J. Warren passes the ball away from Lakers forward Brandon Ingram as forward Larry Nance Jr. and guard D'Angelo Russell defend during the first half of a game on March 9. The Lakers beat the Suns, 122-110, avenging a 36-point loss on Feb. 15, and snapping an eight-game losing streak. While the Suns took a two-point lead into halftime, Los Angeles took what wound up being a commanding lead in the third quarter.

