Kings shutting down Malachi Richardson for the season
This news came out during the Kings - Clippers game on Sunday when Kayte Christensen told the broadcast team that Richardson suffered a setback. While Richardson might be able to be cleared in early April, at that point the Kings would only have a few games left and they're going to just play it safe with him so he's fully healthy to train this summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sactown Royalty.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Suns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|4
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Suns on TV (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Konakurt
|1
|Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14)
|Aug '14
|lake4life
|21
|Trayvon Reed won't be allowed to enroll at Mary... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|NCTERP
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC