Kings shutting down Malachi Richardso...

Kings shutting down Malachi Richardson for the season

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Sactown Royalty

This news came out during the Kings - Clippers game on Sunday when Kayte Christensen told the broadcast team that Richardson suffered a setback. While Richardson might be able to be cleared in early April, at that point the Kings would only have a few games left and they're going to just play it safe with him so he's fully healthy to train this summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sactown Royalty.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Suns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13) Feb '16 Fart news 60
News Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15) Oct '15 Fart news 4
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Suns on TV (Nov '14) Nov '14 Konakurt 1
News Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14) Aug '14 lake4life 21
News Trayvon Reed won't be allowed to enroll at Mary... (Aug '14) Aug '14 NCTERP 1
News Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Go go d 1
See all Phoenix Suns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,213 • Total comments across all topics: 279,894,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC