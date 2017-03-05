Isaiah Thomas on Suns trading him to Celtics: "It's like...
Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas was part of a trade in February of 2015 that sent Tayshaun Prince to the Detroit Pistons, Marcus Thornton and a 2016 1st round draft pick to the Phoenix Suns, and Thomas, Gigi Datome, and Jonas Jerebko to the Boston Celtics. Reflecting on it two years later, with Thomas one of the most impressive elite offensive talents in the NBA, it appears to be going well for Boston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Suns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|4
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Suns on TV (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Konakurt
|1
|Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14)
|Aug '14
|lake4life
|21
|Trayvon Reed won't be allowed to enroll at Mary... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|NCTERP
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC