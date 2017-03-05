Isaiah Thomas on Suns trading him to ...

Isaiah Thomas on Suns trading him to Celtics: "It's like...

15 hrs ago

Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas was part of a trade in February of 2015 that sent Tayshaun Prince to the Detroit Pistons, Marcus Thornton and a 2016 1st round draft pick to the Phoenix Suns, and Thomas, Gigi Datome, and Jonas Jerebko to the Boston Celtics. Reflecting on it two years later, with Thomas one of the most impressive elite offensive talents in the NBA, it appears to be going well for Boston.

