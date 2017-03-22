How each of the top 5 prospects fit t...

How each of the top 5 prospects fit the Phoenix Suns roster

Reading the post-deadline scuttlebutt, it appears that teams like the Boston Celtics , Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns, who currently occupy the Top 3 overall draft slots, refused to offer their top 2017 pick in any trade offer leading up to the annual trade deadline. That's not to say offering their top pick would have sealed the deal for DeMarcus Cousins , Jimmy Butler or Paul George , but it's interesting that no team was willing to roll the dice.

