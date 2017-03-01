Heat center Willie Reed to miss second straight game because of ankle injury
Heat backup center Willie Reed will miss his second game tonight since being wheeled off the floor Saturday against Indiana. Reed, who was diagnosed with bursitis in his right ankle is making progress, according to coach Erik Spoelstra, but "is not ready for the court yet."
