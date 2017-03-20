Forget the process, Suns master The Purge

Let's take a walk down short-term memory lane. Remember when the Phoenix Suns were overplaying their veterans, not giving the team's youngest players enough run? On February 13, in a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans 110-108 at home, the last place 17-39 Suns gave their 30+ year old players more than 85 minutes of game time, while the rookies and Alan Williams played a grand total of 16 minutes .

