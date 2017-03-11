Five takeaways from the Miami Heat's ...

Five takeaways from the Miami Heat's 104-89 victory over the Toronto Raptors

Read more: Palm Beach Post

Miami's 104-89 victory over the Toronto Raptors Saturday at AmericanAirlines Arena not only was its 21st in its last 25 games, but its ninth straight against teams with winning records. The Heat remained one half game behind the Bucks for the final playoff spot in the East.

