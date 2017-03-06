Dragic leads Heat past undermanned Cavs
Goran Dragic scored 23 points and Hassan Whiteside had 20 points and 13 rebounds as the Miami Heat beat the undermanned Cleveland Cavaliers 120-92 on Saturday night. LeBron James and Kyrie Irving sat out for Cleveland, both getting the night off to rest.
