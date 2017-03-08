Dirk Nowitzki becomes sixth player in NBA history to reach 30,000 points
Dirk Nowitzki became only the sixth NBA player to reach 30,000 points as the Dallas Mavericks triumphed 122-111 over the Los Angeles Lakers. The 38-year-old German needed 20 points to reach the milestone but finished the game with 25 as Dallas picked up their second straight home win over the Lakers.
