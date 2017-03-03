Death Toll in Rural Oregon Fire Climbs to Six After Mother and 13-Year-Old Son Die of Injuries.

Brynton Lemar scored 19 points, 12 from 3-point range, and Lawrence White and Chima Moneke each scored 14 and UC Davis upended Hawaii 68-59 on Thursday. Marquese Chriss scored 17 points and the Phoenix Suns shot a season-best from the field in a 120-103 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.