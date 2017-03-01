Celtics send Lakers to 6th straight loss, 115-95
Isaiah Thomas scored 18 points and the Boston Celtics rode a 70-point first half to a 115-95 rout of the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Jae Crowder scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half, when the Atlantic Division-leading Celtics shot 51 percent on the way to opening their road trip 2-0.
