Celtics Pride? Boston out for Revenge vs Suns

Season Series - Phoenix leads 1-0 All-Time Series - Boston leads 67-55 Last Matchup - March 5, 2017 Suns won 109-106 Suns' Last Game - Loss to Brooklyn 126-98 Celtics' Last Game - Win over Indiana 109-100 Suns' Scoring Averages - PTS/G: 107.0 Opp PTS/G: 112.7 Celtics' Scoring Averages - PTS/G: 107.4 Opp PTS/G: 104.9 Coming off of victories over the Charlotte Hornets and Oklahoma City Thunder, the Suns had the opportunity to win their third straight game, a feat they had not accomplished to that point this season, and the first of young Head Coach Earl Waston's career.

