Celtics notebook: Avery Bradley, Al Horford sit out vs. Suns

Avery Bradley and Al Horford were not in uniform for yesterday's game against the Suns, and Bradley advised that, at least in his case, all red flags should be lowered. The Celtics' starting shooting guard had been back for just three games after missing 22 of the previous 23 with a strained right Achilles tendon, and he wanted it made clear that he's fine.

